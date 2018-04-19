Discos Have Failed Us – Consumers - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Discos Have Failed Us – Consumers – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Discos Have Failed Us – Consumers
Independent Newspapers Limited
Electricity consumers in the country yesterday bared their fangs on electricity distribution companies' performance, saying the latter have failed to provide uninterrupted and cost friendly power to them almost four years after they took over the …
'Crazy' bills: Outrage grows over lack of prepaid meters
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!