DISCOs lose N20 billion monthly on collection gap - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

DISCOs lose N20 billion monthly on collection gap – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
DISCOs lose N20 billion monthly on collection gap
Naija247news
Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs lose about N20 billion monthly across the country due to ”collection gap” an official has said. The Chief Corporate Service Officer, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, KADECO, Uday Mishra disclosed this …
Nigeria : Crazy Estimated Electricity Bills Unavoidable—Says Kaduna Distribution Co.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!