Dissecting The Admission Crisis — Nigeria Today

Dissecting The Admission Crisis
Only 35.9 per cent of prospective admission seekers who sat for this year’s UTME stand the chance of gaining admission, CHIKA MEFOR, reports. Every year, many Nigerian youths enroll and storm the Computer Based Test (CBT) centers to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in hope of getting admission into the tertiary institutions of […]
