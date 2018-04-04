Dissecting the Relevance of Oil and Gas Insurance Policies - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Dissecting the Relevance of Oil and Gas Insurance Policies – THISDAY Newspapers
Dissecting the Relevance of Oil and Gas Insurance Policies
The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010 “NOGICD ACT” was enacted to enhance the development of local content in Nigeria's Oil and Gas Industry. The target was to promote indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry. The …
