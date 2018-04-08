Diversion Of Funds: Anambra LG Boss Beats Up Head Of Admin — Nigeria Today

Diversion Of Funds: Anambra LG Boss Beats Up Head Of Admin

For exposing diversion of council funds, the Head of Administration, Anambra East LGA, Mr Chike Obuekwe, has been given a sound beating by the Council Chairman, Hon. Pius Ifeadi. The attack reportedly occurred after Obuekwe wrote a memo to the chairman to draw attention to the diversion of the council’s resources. Ifeadi was said to […]

The post Diversion Of Funds: Anambra LG Boss Beats Up Head Of Admin appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

