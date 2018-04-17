DJ Cuppy & Asa Asika take #Coachella! 💕 — Nigeria Today

DJ Cuppy & Asa Asika take #Coachella! 💕

The Coachella Festival kicked off over the weekend and has seen spectacular performances from top acts like Beyonce, Cardi B, Jidenna and so much more.

Foremost Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy was at Coachella over the weekend along with her boyfriend Asa Asika and other friends/family.

She shared photos and a video from the experience and it is evident she was having all the fun.

See photos below:

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: @cuppymusic

