 DJ electrocuted in Delta - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

DJ electrocuted in Delta – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

DJ electrocuted in Delta
Vanguard
JESSE—A 32-year-old Disc Jockey, DJ, Mr. Ugwumgbor Emmanuel, on Sunday night died of apparent electrocution at Jesse town of Ethiope West Local Government area of Delta State, after he tried to repair a faulty electrical line close to his house
Minor boy electrocuted, diesThe Siasat Daily
DJ Bullet, Popular Delta DJ, Dies Of ElectrocutionIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.