Djoliba Mali shocks MFM, Plateau United walk tight rope - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Djoliba Mali shocks MFM, Plateau United walk tight rope
Unless miracles happen in the away legs of their CAF Confederation Cup, two of Nigeria's representatives in the competition, MFM of Lagos and Plateau United, will fail to make the group stage of the championship. The teams, which played their different …
CAF CC: Wasteful Plateau Utd secure slim win
