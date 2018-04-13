DMO injects N400bn to economy – DG — Nigeria Today

DMO injects N400bn to economy – DG

Mrs Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office, said in Lagos on Friday that the Federal Government had released about N400bn government securities into the economy to service its debt and improve liquidity. Oniha made the assertion at the 2nd Vanguard Economic Discourse tagged; “Economy in Rebound: Pitfalls, Trajectories and Resetting.’’ She said the fund was […]

