 DMO's April bond auction records 292% over-subscription - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

DMO’s April bond auction records 292% over-subscription – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

DMO's April bond auction records 292% over-subscription
Guardian (blog)
The April bond auction of the Debt Management Office (DMO) has been over-subscribed by 292 per cent. This was disclosed in a statement by the office yesterday. It said the over-subscription was a measure of the level of confidence that investors have

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.