 DMW ft Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda, Fresh - Aje - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

DMW ft Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda, Fresh – Aje – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

DMW ft Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda, Fresh – Aje
Pulse Nigeria
Following the success of their first single of the year, Mind, Davido and his team returns with a new banger titled Aje. Also read: 5 factors that have helped Davido conquer Nigerian Music · play DMW crew releases new single, Aje (AjeboMusic). The
Davido joins Peruzzi, Yonda & Fresh on DMW's New Single “Aje” | Watch on BNBellaNaija
Still On A Streak Of Music Release: DMW Drops New Single “AJE”Nigerian Entertainment Today
LISTEN: 'Aje', the groovy new DMW anthemTheCable
360Nobs.com –Guardian (blog) –Concise News –Nigeria Today
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.