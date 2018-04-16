Do you know Anyone with Neurological disorders? Join Olamma For Autism Awareness Foundation for a Seminar on Stem Cell Therapy | Saturday, April 21st — Nigeria Today

Do you know Anyone with Neurological disorders? Join Olamma For Autism Awareness Foundation for a Seminar on Stem Cell Therapy | Saturday, April 21st
It’s amazing to discover new solutions to Autism Spectrum Disorders, ADHD, Cerebral Palsy and other Neurological disorders! To find out more about this, join Olamma For Autism Awareness Foundation as we host renowned neurologist Dr. Alok Sharma – Director of Neurogen Brain and Spine Institute, Navi, Mumbai for a seminar on STEM CELL THERAPY. Date: Saturday, […]
