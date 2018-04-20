 Doctor accused in death of Prince to pay $30,000 fine — Nigeria Today
Doctor accused in death of Prince to pay $30,000 fine

Posted on Apr 20, 2018

A doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid painkiller to pop singer Prince before he died has reached 30,000 dollar settlement with the U.S. government, the country’s Justice Department said on Thursday. Michael Schulenberg allegedly prescribed drugs to the singer’s bodyguard knowing they were intended for Prince, in violation of the Controlled Substances Act, according […]

