Doctors, government reach agreement to end strike - The Zimbabwe Mail — Nigeria Today

Doctors, government reach agreement to end strike – The Zimbabwe Mail
|
The Zimbabwe Mail
|
Doctors, government reach agreement to end strike
The Zimbabwe Mail
The government and striking public hospital doctors signed an agreement yesterday, which is expected to end a crippling 30-day job boycott over poor working conditions. By Everson Mushava. Mxolisi Ngwenya, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Hospital …
Zimbabwe Doctors End Month-Long Strike
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!