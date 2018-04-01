 Doctors, government reach agreement to end strike - The Zimbabwe Mail — Nigeria Today
Doctors, government reach agreement to end strike – The Zimbabwe Mail

Posted on Apr 1, 2018


Doctors, government reach agreement to end strike
The government and striking public hospital doctors signed an agreement yesterday, which is expected to end a crippling 30-day job boycott over poor working conditions. By Everson Mushava. Mxolisi Ngwenya, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Hospital
