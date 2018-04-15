Does your Apple Watch 2 have a swollen battery? Apple will fix it for free — Nigeria Today

Does your Apple Watch 2 have a swollen battery? Apple will fix it for free

As part of its ongoing mea culpa regarding device batteries, Apple is rolling out a new service policy that should come as great news to a number of Apple Watch Series 2 owners. It’ll replace swollen batteries for free.

