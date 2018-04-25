Dogara explains why Reps summoned Buhari, called for sack of service chiefs — Nigeria Today

Dogara explains why Reps summoned Buhari, called for sack of service chiefs

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has confirmed that they have summoned President Muhammadu Buhari and called for the sack of service chiefs, over the spate of killings in Benue State and other parts of the country. Writing on his verified Twitter page, Dogare noted that “we cannot continue to look on as […]

Dogara explains why Reps summoned Buhari, called for sack of service chiefs

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

