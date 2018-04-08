Dogara lauds Edo IDP students, others for exceptional performance in WAEC, NECO, JAMB — Nigeria Today

Dogara lauds Edo IDP students, others for exceptional performance in WAEC, NECO, JAMB

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated students of Ohogua Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp, Benin City, Edo State, for their impressive performance in the recent Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, results released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

A statement from the speaker’s office Sunday, quoted the general overseer of International Christian Mission Centre and operator of the camp, Solomon Folorunsho as saying that 59 of the 63 who wrote the exam scored above 200, with some scoring as high as 298.

It will be recalled that Dogara paid the registration fees of the students for the examination, including WAEC, NECO and NABTEB, as part of his support for displaced persons across the country.

The speaker, who noted that he was very pleased with the performance of the students, said: “This is another manifestation of the inherent resilience of Nigerians, whether young or old, and their ability to record notable achievements, even in the face of daunting challenges.”

Dogara commended the operators of the camp as well as other displaced camps in the country for their continued selfless efforts in ensuring that displaced persons were cared for, assuring of intensified efforts by the government to ensure their safe return to their homes and communities.

The speaker also called on spirited Nigerians with the means to support the students to prevent their present unfavourable circumstances from hampering their future.

