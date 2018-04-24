Dogara speaks on lawmakers forming groups in NASS — Nigeria Today

Dogara speaks on lawmakers forming groups in NASS

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has warned lawmakers against forming support groups in the parliament for public officers, describing it as violation of their oath of office. Dogara issued the warning at plenary on Tuesday while reacting to the April 18 attack at the Senate, during which thugs suspected to have […]

