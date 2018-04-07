Dokpesi seeks N500m as minimum damage from Lai Mohammed to avoid N5bn suit - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Dokpesi seeks N500m as minimum damage from Lai Mohammed to avoid N5bn suit – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Dokpesi seeks N500m as minimum damage from Lai Mohammed to avoid N5bn suit
Vanguard
Media mogul, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi has demanded a minimum of N500 million and a retraction from the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to avoid a N5 billion suit for the listing of his name in the roll-call of alleged treasury looters recently …
Looters list: Dokpesi asks Lai to publish retraction or face N5bn lawsuit
Looters' list: Dokpesi blows hot, threatens legal action against Lai Mohammed
Looters' list: Dokpesi demands apology, plans N5bn suit
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!