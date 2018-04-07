 Dokpesi seeks N500m as minimum damage from Lai Mohammed to avoid N5bn suit - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dokpesi seeks N500m as minimum damage from Lai Mohammed to avoid N5bn suit – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Dokpesi seeks N500m as minimum damage from Lai Mohammed to avoid N5bn suit
Vanguard
Media mogul, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi has demanded a minimum of N500 million and a retraction from the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to avoid a N5 billion suit for the listing of his name in the roll-call of alleged treasury looters recently
Looters list: Dokpesi asks Lai to publish retraction or face N5bn lawsuitTheCable
Looters' list: Dokpesi blows hot, threatens legal action against Lai MohammedDaily Post Nigeria
Looters' list: Dokpesi demands apology, plans N5bn suitDaily Trust

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.