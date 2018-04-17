 Dolapo Sijuwade's Guest on “My Baby Diaries” had Facial Paralysis, Oedema & Carpal Tunnel Syndrome while ... - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Dolapo Sijuwade’s Guest on “My Baby Diaries” had Facial Paralysis, Oedema & Carpal Tunnel Syndrome while … – BellaNaija

Dolapo Sijuwade's Guest on “My Baby Diaries” had Facial Paralysis, Oedema & Carpal Tunnel Syndrome while …
In this new episode of her vlog “My Baby Diaries“, Dolapo Sijuwade talks about her experiences as a new mum as she is also joined by Kechika who had Facial Paralysis, Oedema & Carpal Tunnel Syndrome during her pregnancy. Watch. Facial Paralysis, Oedema

