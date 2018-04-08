Don Etiebet Favorite to replace Oyegun as APC National Chairman — Nigeria Today

Don Etiebet Favorite to replace Oyegun as APC National Chairman

A former Minister of petroleum, Chief Don Etiebet has been tipped as favorite to replace John Oyegun as the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

His emergence followed a decision taken by governors of the ruling Party at a closed-door meeting at the weekend according to a Daily Post source.

Nigeria Today source gather that former governor of Edo State, Adam Oshiomhole who is Tinubu’s favorite for the position has not received the backing of the governors because of his leadership qualities and his relationship with some APC stalwart, which according to the source will further endanger the chances of the party to win more grounds in 2019.

Etiebiet choice according to the source is in line with APC agenda to take over Akwa Ibom State by all means. Etiebiet who is from Akwa Ibom is seen as a credible force in that equation. The source disclosed that the APC is preparing the former deputy governor of the state and the current managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Nsima Ekere as the favorite to challenge governor Udom Emmanuel of the People Democratic Party for governorship in 2019.

The source pointed out that Etiebiet as a former National chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples’ Party (ANPP) has a lot of pedigree and experience to help the APC win more grounds in 2019.

“Tomorrow, the NEC will meet and we will look into the tenure elongation saga, it will be in the interest of all party that we resolve this issue amicable, failure to do so may lead to the end of APC

“Tinubu can’t have it all, there must be some compromise, it’s sad that Oyegun is getting all the heat for what happen to Tinubu’s camp in Ondo state,this stuff is all about control not service”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

