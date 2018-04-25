Donald Duke describes Okonjo-Iweala’s comment in new book as “Demeaning” — Nigeria Today

Donald Duke describes Okonjo-Iweala’s comment in new book as “Demeaning”

Former governor of Cross River State Donald Duke has addressed an issue discussed by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in her new book “Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines.”

Okonjo-Iweala, in her book, talked about a conversation she had with Duke where he asked that she not serve under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

He had asked this to deny the administration credibility, she wrote, and so that it would be “weak and not succeed.”

Duke, replying in a statement released on his Twitter, wrote that they had spoken as friends, and it was demeaning for the former finance minister to publish a private conversation.

He added that nowhere had he mentioned credibility, and it was just 2 friends discussing careers.

Dear Nigerian Youths.. Thank you for your comcerns . Attached is my response regarding Ngozi's… pic.twitter.com/IbQi75q7t5 — Donald Duke (@Donald_Duke) April 25, 2018

The post Donald Duke describes Okonjo-Iweala’s comment in new book as “Demeaning” appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

