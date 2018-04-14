 Donald Trump announces Launch of Air Missiles on Syria | WATCH — Nigeria Today
Donald Trump announces Launch of Air Missiles on Syria | WATCH

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

American President Donald Trump has announced this morning that the United States will be launching a missile strike on Syria. Speaking from the White House in a nationally televised address, Trump announced that the precision strike were ordered as a retaliation for the apparent April 7 chemical attack on the western Syrian town of Douma, […]

