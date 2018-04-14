Donald Trump announces Launch of Air Missiles on Syria | WATCH — Nigeria Today

Donald Trump announces Launch of Air Missiles on Syria | WATCH

American President Donald Trump has announced this morning that the United States will be launching a missile strike on Syria. Speaking from the White House in a nationally televised address, Trump announced that the precision strike were ordered as a retaliation for the apparent April 7 chemical attack on the western Syrian town of Douma, […]

The post Donald Trump announces Launch of Air Missiles on Syria | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija

