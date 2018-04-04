Don’t Be Too Proud to Make Friends With Ordinary People — Nigeria Today

Don’t Be Too Proud to Make Friends With Ordinary People
By Reno Omokri
How do you expect God to answer your prayer when you can’t even answer your gateman’s greetings because he is poor? If you want to receive favor from higher up, you must first sow favour down. Don’t feel too proud to associate with your gateman. Even if he invites you to eat from his food, oblige. Take a spoonful or two. Don’t ignore the cleaner in your office. She is not dirty and ugly. If you were on her pay scale, you may even look scruffier than her. Make friends with ordinary people and God will make friends with you
