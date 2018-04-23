 Don’t block roads during prayers – Lagos Govt warns religious bodies — Nigeria Today
Don’t block roads during prayers – Lagos Govt warns religious bodies

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government on Monday urged religious bodies to desist from causing obstruction in public places or blocking roads during worship. Dr Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, Commissioner for Home Affairs, said this at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing of the Ministry to mark the three years in office of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, at […]

