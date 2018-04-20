Don’t exchange your vote for money – Ex-Oyo commissioner, Balogun — Nigeria Today

Don’t exchange your vote for money – Ex-Oyo commissioner, Balogun

Former Commissioner for Commerce and Cooperatives and a governorship aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo state, Dr. Kola Balogun on Friday appealed to voters in the country to desist from exchanging their votes for material things like money in the forthcoming elections in 2019. Balogun gave this advice […]

