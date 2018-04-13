“Don’t give up hope of seeing our daughters back home” -President Buhari on Chibok Girls — Nigeria Today

“Don’t give up hope of seeing our daughters back home” -President Buhari on Chibok Girls

President Muhammadu Buhari, on the 4th year anniversary of the Chibok Girls being abducted by terrorist sect Boko Haram, asked that their parents not give up hope, The Cable reports. 276 girls were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, on April 14, 2014. While the Federal Government has secured the release of over […]

The post “Don’t give up hope of seeing our daughters back home” -President Buhari on Chibok Girls appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

