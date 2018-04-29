 Don't hold any matches between October-March, Sethi warns UAE - The Express Tribune — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Don’t hold any matches between October-March, Sethi warns UAE – The Express Tribune

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Express Tribune

Don't hold any matches between October-March, Sethi warns UAE
The Express Tribune
KARACHI : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has warned the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to not hold any leagues between October and March, saying that if they do not comply to these demands, the PCB will shift their home venue from the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.