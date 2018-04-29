Don't hold any matches between October-March, Sethi warns UAE - The Express Tribune — Nigeria Today

Don’t hold any matches between October-March, Sethi warns UAE – The Express Tribune



The Express Tribune Don't hold any matches between October-March, Sethi warns UAE

The Express Tribune

KARACHI : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has warned the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to not hold any leagues between October and March, saying that if they do not comply to these demands, the PCB will shift their home venue from the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

