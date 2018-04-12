Don’t incite authorities against us, say Ibadan Mogajis — Nigeria Today

Don’t incite authorities against us, say Ibadan Mogajis

Ibadan Authentic Mogajis yesterday warned individuals and groups against inciting the authorities against them.

Rising from a meeting at the palace of Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, they said this would enable peace to reign.

Citing a newspaper report in which Kano-based Prince Muji Armstrong-Bello urged them to obey the court judgment voiding their elevation as kings; the Mogajis insisted they have violated no law.

A statement signed by Alhaji Abass Oloko (Mogaji Oloko), Chief Abduljelyl Karheem (Mogaji Adanla), Alhaji Moshud Gbolagade (Mogaji Akere) and Alhaji Ademola Oladosu (Mogaji Olasomi) queried the Kano-based prince on matters affecting the age-long traditional institution in Ibadan.

Armstrong-Bello viewed the threat by the Mogajis to the sacked Obas to stop wearing beaded crowns “as provocative and inciting, warning that unless law agencies intervened, there could be a breakdown of order.”

But the Mogajis decried such position.

The post Don’t incite authorities against us, say Ibadan Mogajis appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

