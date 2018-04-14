Don't make health insurance scheme compulsory, stakeholders tell LASG - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Don’t make health insurance scheme compulsory, stakeholders tell LASG – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Don't make health insurance scheme compulsory, stakeholders tell LASG
The Nation Newspaper
Some residents of Lagos State spoke against making the state health insurance scheme compulsory. The stakeholders made this known at a-day stakeholders' meeting on, “A Bill for a Law to Amend the Lagos State Health Scheme, 2015,” held at the Lateef …
'I still don't understand': Christchurch woman shocked at insurance refusal
What is Trump's New Short-Term Health Insurance Order?
Hundreds of health insurance premiums rise by more than the average 3.95 per cent price hike
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!