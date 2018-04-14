 Don't make health insurance scheme compulsory, stakeholders tell LASG - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Don’t make health insurance scheme compulsory, stakeholders tell LASG – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Don't make health insurance scheme compulsory, stakeholders tell LASG
The Nation Newspaper
Some residents of Lagos State spoke against making the state health insurance scheme compulsory. The stakeholders made this known at a-day stakeholders' meeting on, “A Bill for a Law to Amend the Lagos State Health Scheme, 2015,” held at the Lateef
'I still don't understand': Christchurch woman shocked at insurance refusalThe Press West Coast
What is Trump's New Short-Term Health Insurance Order?Investopedia (blog)
Hundreds of health insurance premiums rise by more than the average 3.95 per cent price hikeCourier Mail
Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel –Viet Nam News –Vermont Biz –Wilmington News Journal, OH
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.