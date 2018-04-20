 Don't play for Barca again till after World Cup, Ruggeri tells Messi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Don’t play for Barca again till after World Cup, Ruggeri tells Messi – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Don't play for Barca again till after World Cup, Ruggeri tells Messi
Vanguard
Former Argentina World Cup star, Oscar Ruggeri has advised his countryman, Lionel Messi to skip all Barcelona games and stay focused on winning the 2018 World Cup. Messi. Messi is billed to play for Barcelona against Sevilla in tomorrow's Copa del Rey
Argentina Legend Ruggeri: Messi Should Ditch Barca To Focus On World CupComplete Sports Nigeria
If I smack Messi, I can't go back to Argentina! – MercadoGoal.com
Sevilla Defender Explains Why He Can't Get Too Physical to Stop Lionel Messi in Copa del Rey FinalSports Illustrated
The42 –Express.co.uk –Tribal Football –AS English
all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.