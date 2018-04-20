Don't play for Barca again till after World Cup, Ruggeri tells Messi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Don’t play for Barca again till after World Cup, Ruggeri tells Messi – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Don't play for Barca again till after World Cup, Ruggeri tells Messi
Vanguard
Former Argentina World Cup star, Oscar Ruggeri has advised his countryman, Lionel Messi to skip all Barcelona games and stay focused on winning the 2018 World Cup. Messi. Messi is billed to play for Barcelona against Sevilla in tomorrow's Copa del Rey …
Argentina Legend Ruggeri: Messi Should Ditch Barca To Focus On World Cup
If I smack Messi, I can't go back to Argentina! – Mercado
Sevilla Defender Explains Why He Can't Get Too Physical to Stop Lionel Messi in Copa del Rey Final
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!