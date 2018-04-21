 Don't rush Onyekuru for world cup, Lawal tells Rohr - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Don’t rush Onyekuru for world cup, Lawal tells Rohr – The Punch

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Sports


Don't rush Onyekuru for world cup, Lawal tells Rohr
Former Nigeria midfielder Garba Lawal has said returning Anderlecht striker Henry Onyekuru should not be rushed into the Super Eagles ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup following his recovery from a long-term injury. Onyekuru, who has three caps for
