Don't rush Onyekuru for world cup, Lawal tells Rohr - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Don't rush Onyekuru for world cup, Lawal tells Rohr
The Punch
Former Nigeria midfielder Garba Lawal has said returning Anderlecht striker Henry Onyekuru should not be rushed into the Super Eagles ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup following his recovery from a long-term injury. Onyekuru, who has three caps for …
