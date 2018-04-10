Don't sign PIGB into law, CSOs tell Buhari - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Don’t sign PIGB into law, CSOs tell Buhari – The Punch
|
Don't sign PIGB into law, CSOs tell Buhari
The Punch
Some Civil Society and Community-based Organisations have urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to sign the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill into law as passed by the National Assembly. In a statement made available to our correspondent in Abuja on …
