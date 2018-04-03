Don’t Vote APC, PDP In 2019, OBJ Tells Nigerians — Nigeria Today

Don’t Vote APC, PDP In 2019, OBJ Tells Nigerians
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday implored Nigerians not to vote the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Party (APC) in the forthcoming 2019 general election. Obasanjo said neither the apology being made by the major opposition party in the country nor the purported reforms being touted by the governing party should be accepted, […]
The post Don’t Vote APC, PDP In 2019, OBJ Tells Nigerians appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
