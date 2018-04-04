Don’t withdraw military Troops – Niger communities appeals to FG — Nigeria Today

Don’t withdraw military Troops – Niger communities appeals to FG

Eighty Communities across five local government areas in Niger state have pleaded with the federal government not to withdraw troops deployed to the communities to put an end to kidnapping and cattle rustling.

The communities which are cut across Shiroro, Munya, Paikoro, Gurara, Raffin and Chachanga said the withdrawal of the military troops may bring renewed onslaught to their communities calling on the military to establish a barracks for the soldiers.

The Military is being proposed to be deployed to Zamfara State to stem the activities of arm bandits.

It would be recalled that the military had deployed the troops to the affected communities cut across the five local government areas on January 27, 2018 following rising cases of kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Speaking to newsmen in Minna, one of the community leaders, Alhaji Malam Imam Abdulaziz Usman of Zagzagga Community threatened that they will relocate from the communities if the military troops are removed.

“We were planning to relocate from our communities when the military arrived; and since they came, we have enjoyed peace and the hoodlums have been chased away. But, as it is now we are already planning to leave again because we heard the military is leaving on Thursday.

“Just four days ago, some of our youths who are mining, saw eight trucks of these herdsmen entering from Zamfara state and they are presently in the bush.

“The herdsmen will attack us as a form of revenge on how the military dealt with them. We appreciate the presence of the military, we want to appeal that the planned withdrawal of soldiers should be put on hold and instead we want permanent security presence in the affected local government areas.”

Abdulaziz said that his community has lost a lot of people before the military troops came on board and they are not ready to lose anybody again.

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator David Umaru also added his voice to the appeal urging the government and the military authority not to be in haste to withdraw troops from the areas, especially now that there is an on-going military activity in neighbouring Zamfara state.

He noted that government should provide the much need logistics to ease the operation of the troops on ground in the area adding that the presence of the military in communities saved a lot of lives.

“We are raising the alarm now so that the government will be proactive. Because if the military leaves there will be attacks on our communities.”

In a related development, the Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has called on the people not to panic.

According to his Special Adviser on security matters Col. M.K Maikudi, there is need for the people to remain calm as government have not heard of any invasion of herdsmen adding that all security apparatus in the state are ready in the event of any security challenge.

The post Don’t withdraw military Troops – Niger communities appeals to FG appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

