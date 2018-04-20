 Don’t worry, you can purchase replacement Nintendo Labo parts — Nigeria Today
Don’t worry, you can purchase replacement Nintendo Labo parts

Posted on Apr 20, 2018

With Nintendo Labo launching today, Nintendo now offers replacement parts for each of the builds on its website. Let’s hope you don’t need to buy them, but they are reasonably priced individually.

