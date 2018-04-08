'Dosa': Action-packed and highly-intense TV show - Star2.com — Nigeria Today

‘Dosa’: Action-packed and highly-intense TV show – Star2.com
'Dosa': Action-packed and highly-intense TV show
Can a man truly escape his past? Especially if one's history is filled with sketchy details of brutality and unsavoury dealings with the mob? In the Astro mini-series Dosa (stylised as Do[s]a), the past returns to haunt Latif (played by Datuk M. Nasir …
