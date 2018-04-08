 'Dosa': Action-packed and highly-intense TV show - Star2.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Dosa’: Action-packed and highly-intense TV show – Star2.com

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Star2.com

'Dosa': Action-packed and highly-intense TV show
Star2.com
Can a man truly escape his past? Especially if one's history is filled with sketchy details of brutality and unsavoury dealings with the mob? In the Astro mini-series Dosa (stylised as Do[s]a), the past returns to haunt Latif (played by Datuk M. Nasir
Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In: The Complete Second SeasonDVD Talk
Clear your schedule! Spice World is on TV tonight and we're ecstaticHer.ie
New episode of Professor Johnbull depicts life of keke ridersVanguard

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.