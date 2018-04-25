Double Dose! #BBNaija’s BamBam throws Birthday Party & Beauty Oils Launch — Nigeria Today

Double Dose! #BBNaija’s BamBam throws Birthday Party & Beauty Oils Launch
Big Brother Naija‘s BamBam on Monday had her birthday, and also launched her beauty oils Bam Beauty Oils.
The bash/launch was hosted by Famous Potatoes, and BamBam’s partner during the show, Teddy-A, was present to support her.
According to the team, the oil sold out on its first day!
Congratulations to her!
Photo Credit: famouspotatoesng
The post Double Dose! #BBNaija’s BamBam throws Birthday Party & Beauty Oils Launch appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!