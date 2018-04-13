Double gold for Cheptegei — Nigeria Today

Double gold for Cheptegei
10,000m final | Cheptegei GOLD | Kiplimo 4th | Toroitich 7th |
Gold Coast, Australia | THE INDEPENDENT | Joshua Cheptegei emulated Moses Kipsiro’s 2010 double gold winning feat by winning the 10,000m final in a new Commonwealth Games record 27:19.62 on Friday.
Cheptegei was stretched all the way by Canadian Mohammed Ahmed as he added the 10,000m title to the 5000m gold he won last week. That sees him equal Moses Kipsiro’s double achievement at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India.
Kipsiro, the most successful Ugandan track and field athlete with three gold medals, won both the 5,000m and 10,000m in Delhi, before adding the 10,000m title at the 2014 Games.
Cheptegei, 21, has been in formidable form since winning 10,000m silver at the World Championships last year. In the past 6 months, he has run the world’s second fastest 15k race ever at the Seven Hills Race Zevenheuvelenloop in Nijmegen, The Netherlands in November and dominated all the cross-country races he participated in this year.
Uganda’s history at Commonwealth games
|Medal
|Name
|Games
|Sport
|Event
|Gold
|George Oywello
|1962 Perth
|Boxing
|Heavyweight
|Gold
|James Odwori
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Light Flyweight
|Gold
|Mohamed Muruli
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Light Welterweight
|Gold
|Benson Masanda
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Heavyweight
|Gold
|Mohamed Muruli
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Welterweight
|Gold
|Ayub Kalule
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Lightweight
|Gold
|Justin Juuko
|1990 Auckland
|Boxing
|Light Flyweight (– 48 kg)
|Gold
|Godfrey Nyakana
|1990 Auckland
|Boxing
|Lightweight (– 60 kg)
|Gold
|Dorcus Inzikuru
|2006 Melbourne
|Athletics
|3000m Steeplechase
|Gold
|Boniface Kiprop
|2006 Melbourne
|Athletics
|10,000 metres
|Gold
|Moses Ndiema Kipsiro
|2010 Delhi
|Athletics
|5,000 metres
|Gold
|Moses Ndiema Kipsiro
|2010 Delhi
|Athletics
|10,000 metres
|Gold
|Moses Ndiema Kipsiro
|2014 Glasgow
|Athletics
|10,000 metres
|Silver
|Patrick Etolu
|1954 Vancouver
|Athletics
|High Jump
|Silver
|Thomas Kawere
|1958 Cardiff
|Boxing
|Welterweight
|Silver
|Kesi Odongo
|1962 Perth
|Boxing
|Lightweight
|Silver
|Leo Rwabwogo
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Flyweight
|Silver
|Deogratias Musoke
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Featherweight
|Silver
|William Koskei
|1970 Edinburgh
|Athletics
|400 metres hurdles
|Silver
|Silver Ayoo
|1974 Christchurch
|Athletics
|400 metres
|Silver
|James Odwori
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Light Flyweight
|Silver
|Ali Rojo
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Bantamweight
|Silver
|Shadrack Odhiambo
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Featherweight
|Silver
|Ruth Kyalisima
|1982 Brisbane
|Athletics
|400m Hurdles
|Silver
|Peter Rwamuhanda
|1982 Brisbane
|Athletics
|400m Hurdles
|Silver
|Victor Byarugaba
|1982 Brisbane
|Boxing
|Light Middleweight
|Silver
|Joseph Lubega
|2002 Manchester
|Boxing
|Light Heavyweight
|Silver
|Mohamed Kayongo
|2002 Manchester
|Boxing
|Light Welterweight
Uganda medals Commonwealth games
|Games
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Rank
|1954 Vancouver
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|1958 Cardiff
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|1962 Perth
|1
|1
|4
|6
|11
|1966 Kingston
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1970 Edinburgh
|3
|3
|1
|7
|9
|1974 Christchurch
|2
|4
|3
|9
|10
|1982 Brisbane
|0
|3
|0
|3
|18
|1990 Auckland
|2
|0
|2
|4
|11
|1994 Victoria
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|1998 Kuala Lumpur
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|2002 Manchester
|0
|2
|0
|2
|30
|2006 Melbourne
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|2010 Delhi
|2
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2014 Glasgow
|1
|0
|4
|5
|18
|Total
|13
|15
|21
|49
|18
