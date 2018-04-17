 Doubts cast on Koffi Olomide's tour of Kakamega - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Doubts cast on Koffi Olomide’s tour of Kakamega – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Doubts cast on Koffi Olomide's tour of Kakamega
Daily Nation
Congolese star musician Koffi Olomide's planned concert tour of Kakamega during the forthcoming Devolution Conference hangs in the balance, as his controversial past conduct comes back to haunt him. Olomide was deported from Kenya in July 2016

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.