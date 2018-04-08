Download Music: LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido — Nigeria Today

Download Music: LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido
Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido. Black Conglomerate Music presents the new single by fast rising Nigerian rapper LHF, a trap record tagged Energy that features Boss Zone, Riky Rick and Davido.
Davido and Riky Rick have worked together for the tune Murda taken off his Stay Shining EP released last summer. For the track Energy, Riky Rick took the last verse where he declared himself as King of the South and Davido as King of The West. LHF will however be hoping to make a name for himself in SA like he’s hoping for in Naija following his well received single Till I Die, released in August. Stay fresh.
I just woke up at 2:45am and saw this video; I’m crying real tears- happy tears. For so many years they made us (women) feel like we had to pretend to be single, pretend to not have a real life, and put our lives on hold to “entertain” the masses. Meanwhile, you feel trapped in your own body, a prisoner to your career, and so unhappy when you supposed to be having the time of your life. @IAmCardiB I am so happy you are free too#QueenSh*t #CongratulationsOnEVERYTHING
The post Download Music: LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!