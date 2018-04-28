 DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Kofi Kinaata – No Place Like Home (IOM Safe Migration) — Nigeria Today
DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Kofi Kinaata – No Place Like Home (IOM Safe Migration)

Posted on Apr 28, 2018

Kofi Kinaata, is an IOM, the UN Migration Agency’s first Goodwill Ambassador. His role is to promote safe migration in Ghana. Kofi Kinaata will support IOM Ghana’s Aware Migrants Information Campaign through the release of a new song and video titled ‘No Place Like Home ‘ which is aimed at encouraging Ghanaian youth to value […]

