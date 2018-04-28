DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Kofi Kinaata – No Place Like Home (IOM Safe Migration) — Nigeria Today

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Kofi Kinaata – No Place Like Home (IOM Safe Migration)

Kofi Kinaata, is an IOM, the UN Migration Agency’s first Goodwill Ambassador. His role is to promote safe migration in Ghana. Kofi Kinaata will support IOM Ghana’s Aware Migrants Information Campaign through the release of a new song and video titled ‘No Place Like Home ‘ which is aimed at encouraging Ghanaian youth to value […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

