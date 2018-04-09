DPR Okays LPG Extraction Plant In Rivers - The Tide — Nigeria Today

DPR Okays LPG Extraction Plant In Rivers – The Tide
DPR Okays LPG Extraction Plant In Rivers
The Tide
Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has given approval for the construction of the 12MMSCFD capacity Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG ) extraction plant in Ikuru Town in Rivers State, by Green Energy International Ltd, the operator of the Otakikpo …
