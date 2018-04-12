DPR seals NNPC affiliate filling station for selling petrol at N181 — Nigeria Today

DPR seals NNPC affiliate filling station for selling petrol at N181

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Wednesday sealed a petrol station affiliated to the downstream petroleum sector retail arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for selling fuel at N181 per litre. The DPR Zonal Operations Controller for Abuja, Mr Abba Misau, said this shortly after sealing the station. The News Agency of […]

The post DPR seals NNPC affiliate filling station for selling petrol at N181 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

