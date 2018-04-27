D’Prince releases Music Video for “Gucci Gang” feat. Davido & Don Jazzy | Watch — Nigeria Today

D’Prince releases Music Video for “Gucci Gang” feat. Davido & Don Jazzy | Watch
Mavin Records act D’Prince has released the visuals for his track “Gucci Gang” featuring Davido and Don Jazzy.
Watch below:
