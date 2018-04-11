“Dr Sid is a wasted soul, his career died with his father” – Follower slams Dr Sid, he responds. — Nigeria Today

“Dr Sid is a wasted soul, his career died with his father” – Follower slams Dr Sid, he responds.

Dr Sid slammed by Follower

This certainly is the height of disrespect someone could possibly get… all in the name of being a celebrity.

Nigerian singer and MAVINS recording artiste, Dr Sid has had to deal with a troll who referenced his late father while trolling him.

This troll, a lady, took to Twitter to shade the musician and while doing so, dragged his late father into it – she asked whether he still is an artiste before saying, as his father died, so did his career.

She wrote,

Are you still an artist?

As your father died, he died with you career too

Dr Sid, who usually is unbothered about trolls was forced to speak to this one cause she dragged his late father into it and he would not have that…

He wrote,

Everyone 1ce in awhile an idiot like u comes along and seeks attention by saying something disrespectful, usually i’d ignore u and use the block button but i will never condone u referencing my late father. u don’t respect me, thats fine but remember u sef go die 1 day. FOH

Still not moved by Dr Sid’s response, this troll persisted and said his career died with his dad and even went on further to say that the singer is a wasted soul… She wrote,

But its true na…he’s father died with his career shuu!!!

Am I lying

Shutup is Dr sid an artist tok true….he’s a wasted soul

Now I feel so much puty for u

Yeah well, it’s obvious being a celebrity has to have you being emotionally strong so you can bear whatever kind of insults or comments, haters and trolls throw at you…

