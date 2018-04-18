 Drake Cryptically Responds Following Raye Dating Rumours - Capital XTRA — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Drake Cryptically Responds Following Raye Dating Rumours – Capital XTRA

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Capital XTRA

Drake Cryptically Responds Following Raye Dating Rumours
Capital XTRA
Drake has cryptically responded after being romantically linked with UK singer Raye. The 'Nice For What' rapper, who has been spending lots of time in London recently, has reportedly been working on new music with Raye and hanging out. Drake's New
Entertainment Roundup: R. Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct accusations, Drake announces date for his next album …YNaija

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.