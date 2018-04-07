Drake unveils New Music Video “Nice For What” starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Hadish, Issa Rae | WATCH — Nigeria Today

Drake unveils New Music Video “Nice For What” starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Hadish, Issa Rae | WATCH

Drake keeps to his promise by dropping yet another music video, his second this year. This one is titled Nice For What and includes a star-studded all-female cameo appearances. Nice for What features actresses like Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana, Tiffany Haddish, breakout Black Panther star Letitia Wright, Michelle Rodriguez, Insecure‘s Issa Rae, Black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones and Emma […]

The post Drake unveils New Music Video “Nice For What” starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Hadish, Issa Rae | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

