Drama as aide of former President Jonathan releases APC ‘teaser’ looters list — Nigeria Today

Drama as aide of former President Jonathan releases APC ‘teaser’ looters list

An aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan has released a ‘teaser’ list of alleged treasury looters belonging to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Reno Omokri, in an apparent reaction to the recent list of looters released by Information Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed said it was unfortunate that the minister’s list if anything proves that President Buhari, Lai Mohammed and their All Progressive Congress are not fighting corruption.

According to him, a looters list without names of serving APC members was incomplete as most of them had previously looted the nation’s treasury while in the PDP.

“I have taken the pains to produce a ‘teaser’ looters list of APC members who are collectively alleged to have looted over $2 billion (when you convert the dollar value of what they allegedly looted at the time they allegedly looted it).

“I challenge President Buhari and Lai Mohammed to explain why these men did not feature on their list and why they continue to remain in this APC government where they wield immense powers and influence, even over the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that is meant to prosecute them.

“I further challenge President Buhari and Lai Mohammed to explain to Nigerians why they failed to reveal to Nigerians that President Buhari himself is a MAJOR beneficiary of the funds that the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, received from the treasury for the security of Nigerians.

“Note that this is just a teaser. Depending on the reaction of the Buhari-led government, more names will be released.

Looters List

“Rotimi Amaechi: Indicted by the Justice George Omeregi led Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry of looting ₦97 billion along with co indictees including a former army general.

“Saminu Turaki: Alleged to have looted ₦36 billion. First charged before Justice Sabi’u Yahuza of the Federal High Court in Dutse, Jigawa State. Currently facing trial before justice Nnamdi Dimgba at the FCT High Court.

“Timipre Sylva: A well known financier and supporter of the APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Alleged to have looted ₦19.7 billion. Was facing trial before Justice A. Y. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja. However, two days after President Buhari was sworn in, the new APC government WITHDREW the charges preferred against Sylva on June 1, 2015 and on October 3, 2018, the EFCC returned to Sylva, 48 houses seized from him during the administration of former president, Goodluck Jonathan in 2013 to him.

“Murtala Nyako: Alleged to have looted ₦29 billion. Currently facing trial before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja

“Senator Danjuma Goje: Alleged to have looted ₦25 billion. Currently facing trial before the Federal High Court, sitting in Jos, Plateau State.

“Senator Abdullahi Adamu: Alleged to have looted ₦15 billion with the help of 18 co accused. Charged on March 3, 2010. The case continues to linger in court.

“Orji Kalu: Alleged to have looted ₦3.2 billion. Currently facing trial before Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

“Kayode Fayemi: Indicted by the Ekiti Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by former Ekiti State chief judge and the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Ademola Ajakaiye, of sundry financial malfeasance totaling over ₦2 billion.

“Senator Joshua Dariye: Alleged to have looted ₦1.2 billion. Currently facing trial before Justice Adebukola Banjoko at an FCT High Court.

“Babachir Lawal: former Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Allegedly gave a ₦200 million contract to his own company from monies meant to look after Internally Displaced Persons. Has been sacked after protest by the opposition and civil society. Has still not been charged. Was allowed to be replaced by his own cousin.”

Mr. Omokri said the omission of the above names had gone further to justify accusations by Transparency International TI that Nigeria was more corrupt under the Buhari led administration.

