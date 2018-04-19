 Drama As Buhari’s Nominee Lands In Jail Over Fraud — Nigeria Today
Drama As Buhari’s Nominee Lands In Jail Over Fraud

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Dr Saadu Alanamu, a nominee of President Muhammadu Buhari for the post of commissioner of the National Population Commission, has been ordered remanded in prison custody by Justice Mahmud Gafar of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin. Buhari had last week forwarded Alanamu’s name to the Senate for confirmation, a year after his […]

